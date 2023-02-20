Starting today the Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry are back!

Starting February 20, 2023, the legendary Shamrock Shake and new fan-favorite OREO Shamrock McFlurry are making their much-anticipated return to McDonald's restaurants.

And you can feel good about satisfying your sweet tooth because 25-cents from each Shamrock Shake purchased at participating McDonald's in Utah, western Wyoming and eastern Nevada will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area.

Last year, this lcoal fundraiser netted $52,233.25 for the Salt Lake-based charity.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for children and families who travel to Salt Lake City for their seriously ill or injured children to receive treatments at hospitals here.

The Shamrock Shake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve and is blended with Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with a delicious, whipped topping.

For a twist on the classic, try the OREO Shamrock McFlurry with comes blended with crushed OREO cookies.

Both minty treats will be available for a limited time so hurry to your closest McDonald's now!

You can learn more at mcdonalds.com.