Startup Candy Company is Utah's oldest candy company

Startup Candy Company is the oldest candy company in Utah, and one of the oldest candy companies in the country!

It got its start when William Daw Startup arrived in Provo, Utah in 1874 and started a candy factory making clear toy candy, gum, drink mixes, magnolias and candy bars.

Later, he also began making pops, drops and chocolates.

William handed the business down from son to son for five generations until 2018 when Justin Williams bought it from the Starups.

They still use the same recipes that have been passed down from generations.

Justin says the most popular products today are the Jumbo Pops and Hard Candy Drops. They are made using giant copper kettles and then they are hand folded and pulled before putting them in the original pop machine that stamps them into their unique shape.

The colors are vibrant and bright and are fun with the stripes and swirls.

There are more than 40 flavors, and Startup Candy Company is developing new ones all the time.

You can find the candy all over the United States and in Utah at places like Sundance and Brick Oven. They're also sold at their sister company, Rockwell Ice Cream, as well as the production facility in American Fork where there is a small store front.

You can also order them online at StartupCandy.com.