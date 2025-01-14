Startup Candy Company was the first candy store in Utah

The Startup Candy Company was one of the first candy stores in the western United States and the first candy store in Utah.

It originated in 1825 in England. When the family immigrated to the United States and moved to Utah, they brought it with them.

The candy traditions and recipes have been handed down 200 years.

They sell a wide variety of nostalgic candies but are especially famous for the Jumbo Pop sucker with the wooden stick, which is available in more than 40 flavors.

Other popular items include Hard Candy Drops, also available in 40+ flavors, and Clear Toy Candles.

In the 1800s, children would eagerly await a sweet surprise in their Christmas stockings. The Clear Toy Candy would double as a toy gift and a treat.

Each piece of the clear toy candy was shaped into toys that children could play with before eating like trains, ships, or animals.

The candy is made by mixing a special mix of sugars with water, heating the mixtures to a very specific temperature, and then pouring it into metal molds in the shapes of toys.

To create sparkling, clear, and pure Clear Toy Candies, the weather needs to be dry and preferably below 45℉.

Because the candy makers only made Clear Toy Candy during cold weather to prevent the cloudiness caused by heat and humidity, the candy became a special Christmas tradition.

This year, Startup is making special edition Valentine's Clear Toy Candy suckers!

They also offer a few other sweet treats for Valentine's including the XOXO Jumbo Pop assortment.

Customers can also put together custom assortments with pink, red, purple and white Jumbo Pops or Hard Candy Drops.

They also have chocolate-covered bears.

You can learn more at StartupCandy.com.

