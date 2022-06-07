Statistics show 1-in-5 households have the cremated remains or ashes of a loved one at home

Statistics show that one in five households have the cremated remains or ashes of a loved one at home because the family doesn't know what to do with them.

Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery is holding a ScatterDay, giving families the opportunity to place them in a beautiful ossuary for free. An ossuary is an underground receptacle where the ashes are placed with those of others.

Rob Larkin, Executive Vice President of Larkin, says cremation has become an increasingly popular choice over burial. But, oftentimes the family doesn't know what to do with the urn. Many families who wish to scatter the ashes are unsure of how to do so or where.

ScatterDay is meant to ease this process while also honoring those who have passed and offer individuals and families a way to memorialize a passed family member in a beautiful, permanent memorial without charge.

ScatterDay is happening on June 11, 2022 from 10am to 1pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy.

To learn more visit larkinmortuary.com or call (801) 363-5781.

Please note that an Authorization and Acknowledgment form must be completed prior to the placement of cremated remains. Copies of a Certificate of Cremation and Cremation Permit are also required.