Staying in tonight? Here are 3 movies to watch with your Valentine

Staying in for Valentine's evening? Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his top three Valentine films.

At number 3 is the 1987 romantic fantasy “The Princess Bride” starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. A bedridden boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farm boy turned pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love. A great film for all ages.

At number 2 is the romantic comedy “Yesterday” starring Himesh Patel and Lily James.

In the film a struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate reality where they never existed. After becoming a success he distances himself from those he loves, but begins to understand what's important in life.

And Tony's number one recommended film for Valentine's Day is “Past Lives”. In this Korean import, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after one moves away from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny.

Any of these suggestions are perfect for a romantic movie night with your valentine.

You can see more from Tony at screenchatter.com.