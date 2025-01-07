Steak and Corn Salsa Tostadas recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Steak and Corn Salsa Tostadas.

For the Steak:

1-2 lb. flank steak

1/4 c. olive oil

1/4 c. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 c. lime juice

1/2 tsp. cumin

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

8-10 corn tortillas

Oil as needed for frying

For the Salsa:

3 c. corn

1/2 c. red onion, chopped

3 Tbsp. cilantro

1/4 c. cotija, crumbled

Juice of 1 lime

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

For the Beans:

15 oz. can black beans

Juice of 1 lime

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. cilantro

2 Tbsp. water

Directions

1. Make the marinade for the steak by adding the oil, soy sauce, garlic, lime juice, cumin, and brown sugar to a large zipper bag. Mix thoroughly. Add in the whole steak and marinate for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

2. Make the salsa by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Mix and taste. Adjust the seasoning as necessary. Set aside.

3. Make the beans by draining and rinsing the canned beans. Add them to a pot with the lime juice, garlic and chili powders, salt, cilantro and water. Heat over medium heat, stirring often until warmed through. Add more water if they are too thick.

4. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add about a quarter inch of oil. Once the oil is hot, fry the tortillas a minute or two per side until they are slightly browned and crispy. Drain on paper towels. Set aside.

5. Cook the steak on a medium high grill for 6 minutes per side. Rest the steak 6-10 minutes before slicing. Slice against the grain into bite size pieces. Make the tostada by spreading on some of the beans followed by some of the corn salsa and then some slices of the steak. Garnish with extra cotija cheese and a lime wedge. Enjoy!

