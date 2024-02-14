Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Steak and Shrimp with Lobster Sauce and Skillet Texas Sheet Cake by Smith's Chef Jeff

Recipes for your Valentine's night dinner
Chef Jeff from Smith's has a recipe for Valentine's dinner.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 16:03:52-05

Steak and Shrimp with Lobster Sauce by Smith's Chef Jeff

Ingredients:
2 of your favorite cuts of steak
Kosher salt, pepper, garlic and onion powders to taste
Cooking oil
6 pieces, extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 lobster tails, shell removed, cut into chunks
2 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1 shallot, minced
1/4 c. clam juice
1/3 c. dry sherry
1 1/2 c. heavy cream
1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper
1 tsp. each garlic and onion powders
1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
Chopped parsley for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Make the cake by adding the flour, sugar cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to combine. Add the butter and cola to a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil. Stir in the flour mixture. Once combined stir in the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Place in the oven to bake 30-35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

2. As the cake bakes make the frosting by adding the cream, cocoa powder, and cola to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil. Add the powdered sugar to a lg. mixing bowl. Pour the cola mixture, vanilla, and salt into the powdered sugar and whisk until a smooth glaze forms.

3. Take the cake out of the oven when it's done and pour the glaze over while the cake is hot. Let the cake cool a bit to let the glaze set. Use a spoon to scoop out individual servings. Serve topped with fresh berries and a scoop of ice cream if you like. Enjoy!

Skillet Texas Sheet cake
For the Cake:
1 c. flour
1 c. sugar
2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. cinnamon
1 stick butter
1/2 c. cola
1 large egg
1/4 c. buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Fresh strawberries or raspberries for serving
Vanilla ice cream for serving

For the frosting:
4 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. heavy cream
1 Tbsp. cocoa powder
1 Tbsp. cola
1 1/2 c. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 pinch kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Make the cake by adding the flour, sugar cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to combine. Add the butter and cola to a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil. Stir in the flour mixture. Once combined stir in the egg, buttermilk, and vanilla. Place in the oven to bake 30-35 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

2. As the cake bakes make the frosting by adding the cream, cocoa powder, and cola to a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil. Add the powdered sugar to a lg. mixing bowl. Pour the cola mixture, vanilla, and salt into the powdered sugar and whisk until a smooth glaze forms.

3. Take the cake out of the oven when it's done and pour the glaze over while the cake is hot. Let the cake cool a bit to let the glaze set. Use a spoon to scoop out individual servings. Serve topped with fresh berries and a scoop of ice cream if you like. Enjoy!

For more recipes visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere