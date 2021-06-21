Steak Fried Rice recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Steak Fried Rice

Ingredients



4 c. cold previously cooked rice

2 eggs

1 tbsp. butter

½ lb. skirt steak, cubed

Salt and pepper to taste

1 c. frozen peas, thawed

1 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. oyster sauce

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tsp. sesame oil

2 green onions, sliced

Directions

1. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat a wok or large saute pan over medium heat. Add the butter and once its melted, add the egg and scramble until cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside.

2. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Turn the heat up to high, once the pan is hot and beginning to smoke, add the canola oil and then the steak. Cook without turning for 1-2 minutes so the steak can brown.

3. Toss the steak a bit and then add the rice, peas, and cooked egg. Toss to combine and cook 2 minutes to warm the rice. Let it sit for a minute so the rice can slightly brown on the bottom.

4. Add the oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil and green onion. Toss to combine and serve immediately. Enjoy!

