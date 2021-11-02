Watch
Steak, Sushi, Burgers - Oh my!

Salt Lake Foodie travels to Provo and Ogden for these tasty findings.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 02, 2021
Whether you're in the mood for a burger, or Mexican Food, or maybe you'd like a 6-course fine dining experience. Chase, SLC Foodie has you covered this week.

You can head to Provo for Mexican food or Ogden for a plethora of restaurants to choose from for Ogden Restaurant Week.

Bajio Mexican Grill – Provo

Chase's favorite menu items:
Pineapple Shrimp Salad
Pineapple Shrimp Tacos
Mexican Pizza

Ogden Restaurant Week is happening November 4 - 13 which means it's a great time to try a restaurant you've never been to before and for a discounted price. Chase got a preview of restaurant week and recommends these three restaurants and various menu items:

Hearth on 25th

-Duck oven roasted breast, fontina cheese sauce, fusilli pasta,
hazelnuts, chocolate balsamic reduction, mole powder

-Steak 8 oz. pan-seared & oven roasted wagyu top sirloin, shell
on shrimp with beurre blanc emulsion, cast iron provoleta,
chimichurri roasted vegetables with salami

Warren’s Craft Burger

- Tzatziki Turkey Burger
- Buffalo Blue Chicken Sliders

Tona Sushi Bar and Grill

-Green Globe
-Crudo Spoons

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:

TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

