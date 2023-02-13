Steamed Japanese BBQ Pork Buns by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Filling:

1 lb. ground pork

1 small onion, diced

1/3 c. chicken broth

2 tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. ginger, minced

1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

2 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

Additional hoisin sauce for dipping

For the dough:

2 1/4 tsp. active dry yeast

1/4 c. sugar

1 c. water, warm

2 1/2 c. flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

3 Tbsp. canola oil

Directions

1. Make the dough by adding the yeast and sugar to the warm water (108-110 degrees). Allow it to sit for 5-10 minutes or until it begins to foam. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Pour the yeast mixture into the flour mixture along with the oil and mix it with a wooden spoon. Remove the dough from the bowl and then knead the dough for about 5 minutes on a lightly dusted work surface. Place the dough in a bowl and cover with a towel and place in a warm spot to double in size, about 30 minutes.

2. As the dough rises, make the filling by adding a little cooking oil to a saute pan over medium high heat. Add the pork, onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook and crumble the pork as it browns. Once brown, stir in the remaining ingredients until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil and then lower the heat and let the mixture simmer for 3-5 minutes or until it starts to slightly thicken. Remove it from the heat.

3. Cut the dough into 10 equal portions. Roll each portion into rounds about ¼ inch thick. Divide the dough evenly in the center of the 10 rounds. Bring the edges of the dough up around the filling meeting at the center. Twist the dough to seal the buns.

4. Heat a steamer over medium high heat. Cover the steamer cooking surface with parchment paper. Place on the buns, cover and let them steam for 12-15 minutes. Serve warm with additional hoisin sauce for dipping. Enjoy!

