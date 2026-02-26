Steiny's is a sports grill the entire family will enjoy

Steiny's has been around for 16 years, serving up delicious food an drinks in a cool sports-bar-vibe restaurant where kids are welcome!

Morgan Saxton visited the new location just off Riverdale Road in Ogden and talked with owner John Stein.

He says their business is more like a family where employees, including the chef, have been a part of Steiny's for a long time.

They offer traditional "bar food" but also have an elevated menu with items like Spinach Artichoke and Chicken Quesadilla with Tator Tots and their famous Fry Sauce.

You also can get a Jalapeno Bacon Cheeseburger with Steiny's Jalapeno Cream Cheese Sauce.

One of the fan favorites is the Philly Steak Sandwich. There's also the Stein's Salad and Meatball Parmigiana.

They have unique items as well as specials like Wing Wednesday and Taco Tuesday.

When the weather warms up, you'll enjoy the patio that is always shaded and breezy.