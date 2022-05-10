The Historic Wendover Airfield played a vital role in World War II.

Because of its remote location, just south of the town of Wendover, Utah, it was a perfect place for training U.S. air crews for action.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the air field was a key base for the Boeing B-17 "Flying Fortress" and the Consolidated B-24 "Liberator" to take off and land.

But, perhaps the most historically significant role of the base was as the test and training site for the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in August, 1945.

Wendover was the test and training site for the B-29 "Enola Gay" that dropped the bomb.

Today, you can step back in time for a glimpse of what life was like during World War II at the Historic Wendover Airfield.

They offer All Access Tours occasionally, and those are scheduled for May 21st, June 25th, August 13th, October 15th of 2022.

You'll get a look at everything from the B-29 "Enola Gay" hanger to the atomic bomb loading pit, to bomb storage bunkers, a mess hall, barracks and more.

For more information please visit: wendoverairfield.org.