Step inside the wizarding world of Harry Potter right here in Utah

Get ready to be immersed in the magical world of Harry Potter at a new interactive, behind-the-scenes journey.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is now open at The Shops at South Town.

This is the first time "The Exhibition" has been west of the Mississippi, and Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine, took Shauna Lake on a tour of the 30,000 square foot space.

It features 25 rooms designed to immerse visitors in the wizarding world.

Guests can choose a Patronus, brew potions and test their Quidditch skills while exploring iconic costumes, props, and beautifully crafted environments from the films.

There are original props like Harry's, Ron's and Hermione's robes, wands, and attire from other well-known characters.

Visitors can cast spells, brew potions, replant mandrakes, and even sit in Hagrid's enormous chair.

The exhibition also includes some elements from Fantastic Beasts and The Cursed Child

on Broadway, making it the most extensive touring exhibition of the enchanted world of

Harry Potter and beyond.

You can get your tickets now at Harrypottertheexhibition.com before they disappear after Labor Day.