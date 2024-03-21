Step inside this bus and see why it's going viral

A school bus bought by a Utah teenager when he was in eighth grade is now going viral for what is inside.

Kaysen Stevens is the owner of "Not a Thrift Bus", and he joined us along with his friend Collin McLaughlin who handles the inventory.

Inside the "Not a Thrift Store" bus, shoppers will find only high-quality items like a vintage jacket or a five dollar t-shirt.

Lines form any time the bus pulls up, sometimes waiting for a couple hours to get their shopping on.

Plus, they have millions of TikTok and Instagram views from people in Utah and around the world.

The three friends also continue to find ways to do more than just sell clothes.

They're starting an anti-bully campaign called 'A Seat for Everyone' and will raise money. Last year they raised more than a thousand dollars for homeless teens in Utah County.where we're raising money," Kaysen explained. "Last week, we raised over a thousand dollars for homeless teens in Utah County."

The effort is also helping to keep the legacy of someone special alive.

Shoppers who want to hop on the bus can CLICK HERE to check out its future locations.

