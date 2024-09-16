Sticky Jalapeno Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Sticky Jalapeno Chicken

For the Sauce:

1/2 c. soy sauce

1/2 c. chicken broth

1/2 c. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. garlic

Chopped green onion garnish

Cooked rice to serve

For the Stir Fry:

2 lbs. chicken, cut into bite-size pieces

3 large jalapenos, seeded, sliced

1/4 c. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Canola oil as needed

Directions

1. Add the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Set aside.

2. Add the chicken to a bowl with the cornstarch, salt and pepper. Mix to combine. Pour out in a single layer on a sheet pan to prevent clumping.

3. Heat a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add about a half inch of oil to the pan. Once it is hot and shimmering, add the chicken as to not overcrowd the pan. Cook it a few minutes per side until brown and crispy. Remove it from the pan. To a wire rack on a sheet pan.

4. Add the jalapeno to the pan and cook them a few minutes. Once they begin to brown, add in the mixed sauce from before. Cook until the sauce is thickened and bubbling. Add in the chicken and toss to coat. Serve over rice and garnish with chopped green onion. Enjoy!

