Still holding onto summer? Put summer on your plate with this delicious salad plus a spin on roasted cauliflower

There's nothing better than a delicious meal that doesn't take long to prepare and bonus, is healthy!

Certified Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick, knows all about these kind of recipes and shared two with us!

RECIPE #1: Stone Fruit & Prosciutto Salad

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10-15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp avocado or coconut oil

1 Pack of Proscuitto

3 Nectarines or Peaches

2 cups of Arugula

1 Pack Burrata from Grass-Fed Milk

Fresh Basil

Salt

Olive Oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off)

Directions

1. Wash and slice the nectarines in half and remove the pit. (Code TRAIL gets you 10% off Nakano Knives)

2. Heat 1 tbsp of oil or butter in a frying pan over low-medium heat.

3. Place the individual slices of prosciutto and cook for about 3 minutes each side until crisp.

4. Set aside and let the prosciutto cool before using a knife to chop into crispy bits.

5. Start to assemble the salad by making a bed of arugula and centering the burrata.

6. Place the sliced nectarines on the salad.

7. Top with crispy prosciutto, fresh basil, drizzle olive oil and sea salt.

RECIPE #2: Roasted Cauliflower with Mint & Dill

Servings: 4 to 6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 to 25 minutes

Ingredients

6-8 tablespoons of coconut oil or avocado oil (depends on cauliflower head size)

1 teaspoon cardamom

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 head of cauliflower, chopped into florets

1 batch Lemon Tahini Sauce (optional)

¼ cup pistachios

¼ cup chopped fresh mint

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 F (232 C). 2. Combine the avocado oil with the cardamom and salt. Rub the cauliflower all over with the oil mixture.

3. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, make a batch of my Lemon Tahini Sauce.

5. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and let it cool slightly. 6. Arrange it on a platter and top with pistachios, fresh mint and dill. Serve with the Tahini sauce.

For more recipes and information go to thetrailtohealth.com

