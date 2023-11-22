Still need Thanksgiving sides? The Vineyard Mom has you covered!

Cheesy Bacon Bean Casserole

4 strips of bacon

1 yellow onion finely diced

3 cloves of garlic finely minced

3 tbsp all purpose flour

1 cup half and half or whole milk

1 tsp. Freshly ground pepper

3 tbsp sour cream

1 lb. of green beans cleaned and trimmed

1 cup shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

1 cup of french fried onions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

Add bacon to a saute pan over high heat. Cook bacon until crisp and all the fat has rendered.

Remove strips of bacon to a towel lined plate leaving fat in the saute pan. Chop bacon into small pieces and set aside.

Turn heat to medium and add onions to the fat and cook until softened. This will take 3-5

minutes. Add garlic and saute another minute.

Add flour to the onion mixture and whisk to combine. Cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in the half and half or milk to the mixture. Stir in the sour cream. Keep stirring until the mixture is a gravy-like consistency. Season with the pepper. Take the mixture off the heat.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop in green beans and cook for 5 minutes. Drain the beans and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.

Grease a 9x13 casserole dish. In a large bowl, combine green beans, onion and cream

mixture, bacon pieces and stir gently to combine.

Transfer beans mixture into the casserole dish.

NOTE: You can cover and refrigerate the casserole for up to 2 days at this point before baking.

Top with shredded white cheddar cheese and sprinkle fried onions over the cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Candied Beets

4-5 Cooked beets, you can use red or golden

3 tbsp of butter

2 tbsp light brown sugar

2 tbsp honey

Fresh parsley for garnish

Note: To roast beets, preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Wash and trim beets of leafy stems. Dry with a paper towel.

Place beets on a sheet of foil and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil to coat the beet. Sprinkle with salt. Wrap the beet with the foil and place it on a sheet pan. Roast the beets for 50 minutes.

Beets should be tender enough to prick with a fork without resistance. When cooled, remove beets from the foil, peel and slice.

Cooked and sliced beets can be found in the produce section of most grocery stores. Remove from the package and rinse in a colander and slice.

In a pan on medium high heat, melt the butter. Once butter is melted, add brown sugar and stir. Keep stirring until the sugar is melted.

Add honey and stir to combine. The mixture will thicken once it starts to bubble.

Add the beet and stir to coat them in the sweet glaze. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG