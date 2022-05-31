Stir-fried Beef in Peanut Sauce recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Stir-fried Beef in Peanut Sauce.

For the Stir-Fry



1 c. beef broth

1/2 c. jarred peanut sauce

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

1/2 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. sesame oil

1/4 tsp. white pepper

2 Tbsp. canola oil

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. mirin

1 c. snow peas, halved

1 1/2 Tbsp. cornstarch + 2 Tbsp. water, mixed

Cooked rice for serving

For the Beef:



1 lb. flank steak

1 tsp. baking soda

1/4 c. water

2 tsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. canola oil

2 tsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. mirin

Directions

1. To prepare the beef, add it toa bowl with the baking soda and water. Mix it with your hands until the water is mostly absorbed. Let it chill in the fridge for 1-2 hours. Completely rinse the meat under running water. Drain (this step tenderizes the meat).

2. To the meat, add its cornstarch, oil, oyster sauce and mirin. Let it marinate at least 30 minutes or a few hours.

3. In a bowl, mix the broth, peanut sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and white pepper. Set aside. Heat a wok over high heat. Add a tbsp. of the oil. Add the beef in a single layer and sear until brown on both sides. Cook in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan. Remove the beef from the pan and set aside.

4. Add the remaining oil to the wok and then add the onion and bell pepper. Toss for 1 minute. Add the garlic, toss and then add the mirin. Stir in the sauce mixture you previously made and bring to a simmer. Stir in the cornstarch and water mixture. Return to a simmer.

5. Once the sauce is thickened add the beef and snow peas. Cook 1-2 minutes to rewarm the beef. Serve immediately over rice. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.