The international percussion sensation, STOMP, is at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City for three performances only!

Morgan Saxton was live with some of the cast of STOMP, which is celebrating 30 years in 2025.

Performers perform percussion on unique "instruments" like trash can lids, shopping carts and hubcaps, just to name a few.

Shows are on Friday, January 31 at 8pm and on Saturday, February 1 at 3pm and 8pm.

Visit Live-at-the-Eccles.com to get your tickets.