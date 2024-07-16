Stop waiting! Get your love life back today

Acoustic Wave Therapy has helped thousands of men treat symptoms of erectile dysfunction (E.D.) and can help you, too.

More than 50% of men over 50 years old have had some issues with E.D. in their life but it can be treated, according to Jason Silva, Patient Care Coordinator from Prestige Men's Health.

"E.D. is a progressive disease and left untreated will continue to get worse over time," Jason said.

The breakthrough technology known as Acoustic Wave Therapy has many benefits.

It's a noninvasive, painless, safe and effective treatment.

Each treatment takes only 15 minutes or so with no recovery or downtime.

How does it work?

Treatments heal damaged blood vessels, improve blood flow, and increase natural erectile function.

It allows men to move away from the pills, injections or even those considering surgery.

Acoustic Wave therapy for the treatment of E.D. has had over 40 clinical trials and been written up in several dozen medical journals including the Cleveland Clinic and from Cambridge University.

"We know that the lack of blood flow is the underlying root cause of E.D. and Acoustic Wave Therapy has been clinically proven to open up and regrow blood vessels," Jason explained.

Prestige Men's Health does everything possible to have men feel comfortable and to educate them on what is happening in their own personal situation.

"Guys come on in and we welcome you to bring your spouse or significant other," Jason said. "We have a very comfortable, spa-like atmosphere and will answer all your questions so will be confident you are choosing the correct treatment option."