Whether you are looking for a new bike, camping gear, furniture, toys, exercise equipment, you name it - you can find it at Storage Steals & Daily Deals!

You can find new and gently used items from big box companies, estates, and abandoned storage units for a great price!

They have been in business for six years and last year moved to their new location behind Goodwill at 6046 State St, Murray, UT 84107.

To celebrate their one year new location anniversary they are giving you 20% off everything April 29, 30 & May 1, 2022.

Go to https://www.ssndd.com/ to see all their great deals.