Street Corn, Chicken & Rice Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Street Corn Chicken and Rice Bowls recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:



2 lb. chicken breasts, halved

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Oil as needed

4 c. cooked rice

For the Sauce:



1/3 c. mayo

1/2 c. Mexican crema

1 Tbsp. Tajin seasoning

Zest & juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp. milk

For the Corn:



3 c. frozen corn

1 small onion, diced

1 jalapeno, minced

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

4 Tbsp. butter

For the Topping:



1 avocado, diced

Crumbled cotija cheese

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions

1. Mix the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl. Set aside.

2. For the chicken, combine the smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and Italian seasoning. Use this mix to season the chicken on all sides. Let the chicken sit in the seasoning for 30 minutes.

3. Add oil to coat a skillet over medium high heat. Once hot add the chicken and cook for about 4 minutes per side or until golden and the internal temperature reaches at least 160. Remove the chicken from the pan.

4. Make the corn by adding the butter to the same skillet. Once melted add the corn, onion, jalapeno, and garlic. Cook for 4-5 minutes without stirring to allow the corn to char a bit.

5. Stir the corn and cook another minute or two, before adding half of the sauce, made earlier, to the corn. Mix to combine.

6. Slice the chicken and build the bowls adding chicken, corn, and whatever toppings you like over cooked rice. Top with more sauce. Enjoy!

You can find more delicious recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.