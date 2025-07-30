Strike a Pose: An open casting call for models is coming to town

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local modeling agency STRIKE is partnering with Elite for a one-day-only open casting call.
STRIKE is a Salt Lake-based boutique modeling agency focused on discovering and developing the next generation of talent from Utah and beyond.

They're partnering with one of the top agencies in the world — Elite Model management — for a one-day-only open call on July 31st 3pm-7pm in Salt Lake City, at the Price Theater Arts Building 332 1400 E #73, Salt Lake City, UT 84112.

This is an incredible opportunity for aspiring female models ages 16+ and 5'8"+ to be seen directly by a scout from Elite and STRIKE.

STRIKE says to come as you are — clean look, simple outfit, and a confident attitude.

All details are on on Instagram @striketheagency.

