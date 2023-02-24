Stroke in Women: Know Your Numbers

One in 5 women will have a stroke during their lifetime.

Stroke kills more than 85,000 women every year and black women have the highest prevalence of stroke.

You can look up risk factors here.

Dr. Jana Wold from University of Utah Health joined us with five healthy habits that can protect and improve brain function, which can also lower your stroke risk.

Keep your blood pressure under control and know your numbers. A healthy range is under 120/80. Eat all the colorful fruits and veggies. Rest up. Women should be getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Meditate. Take a walk.

Dr. Wold also stressed the importance of recognizing the warning signs of strike — just remember FAST.



F - Facial dropping

A - Arm weakness

S - Speech difficulties

T - Time to call 9-1-1

For more information please visit stroke.org or heart.org.