Stroll through a winter wonderland at Salt Lake's Grand America

The Gibson Lounge at Grand America has been transformed to "Gibson Classic Christmas," featuring vintage Christmas décor and a special menu of festive holiday cocktails.

Bar Manager Mangesh Sawant joined us with two of those drink recipes:

The Grinch

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila, .5 oz. Lime, 3 oz. Cucumber Jalapeno syrup. Shake all ingredients, pour over small rocks, rocks glass, top with soda, garnish with two skewered cranberries and bunch of mint.

Gingerbread Soldier

1.5 oz. Highwest Double Rye Whiskey, 5 oz. gingerbread syrup, 4 dashes angostura bitters, king cube rocks glass, garnish with orange twist.

Guests who attend the pop-up are encouraged to dress in vintage Christmas attire.

While you're at Grand America, don't miss out on seeing the life-sized Gingerbread House. Chefs started creating it back in June and it's made with 2,00 eggs, 1,600 pounds of sugar, 160 quarts of molasses, 450 pounds of icing and lots of candy.

The hotel's holiday window stroll has also been a staple of the season for years.

There are 14 windows decorated, and the theme this year is "Let It Snow".

You can learn more at grandamerica.com.