Stroller-friendly hikes in Utah

We all agree that Utah is a great place to raise a family, and part of that is because of our beautiful mountains.

Lori Thompson, a fun mom to eight boys, knows all the spots that are family-friendly.

She joined us with hikes that the entire family can enjoy, meaning they are stroller-friendly too.

Dripping Rock in Spanish Fork Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon Mill B South up Big Cottonwood Canyon Farmington Creek Trail in Farmington

You can learn more from Lori on her website, lorisbucketlist.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @lorisfablife.