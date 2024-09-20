Stroller-friendly hikes in Utah

We all agree that Utah is a great place to raise a family, and part of that is because of our beautiful mountains.
Lori Thompson, a fun mom to eight boys, knows all the spots that are family-friendly.
She joined us with hikes that the entire family can enjoy, meaning they are stroller-friendly too.
- Dripping Rock in Spanish Fork
- Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
- Mill B South up Big Cottonwood Canyon
- Farmington Creek Trail in Farmington
You can learn more from Lori on her website, lorisbucketlist.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @lorisfablife.