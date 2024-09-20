Watch Now
Stroller-friendly hikes in Utah

3 Hikes for the Whole Family
Now is the peak time to get out and see Utah's beautiful fall colors.
We all agree that Utah is a great place to raise a family, and part of that is because of our beautiful mountains.

Lori Thompson, a fun mom to eight boys, knows all the spots that are family-friendly.

She joined us with hikes that the entire family can enjoy, meaning they are stroller-friendly too.

  1. Dripping Rock in Spanish Fork
  2. Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon
  3. Mill B South up Big Cottonwood Canyon
  4. Farmington Creek Trail in Farmington

You can learn more from Lori on her website, lorisbucketlist.com and be sure to follow her on Instagram @lorisfablife.

