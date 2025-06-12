Strong families play a big role in raising safe, healthy kids and safe communities

Strong families play a big role in raising safe, healthy kids, who in turn create strong, healthy, and safe communities.

One of the keys to a strong family is connection.

That's why Governor Cox declared June 9-15, 2025 as Family Connection Week and is encouraging families to dedicate a specific time this week to unplug from devices and reconnect through activities focused on building connections.

Utah's Family Connection Week is part of the national Family Strengthening Month (Mother's Day to Father's Day).

We talked with Utah mom Camille Walker whose family took the challenge to have dedicated face-to-face connection time and saw the benefits. Now, they're encouraging other families to try it not just this week, but every week.

Unplugging and reconnecting helped Camille's family to feel increased connection, security, and love.

Some important aspects to maximizing family connection are to choose a specific day, time, and activity to connect and make sure that during the activity, the family is screen-free and completely focused on engaging with each other.

Quality connection time doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming. It can be as simple as sitting down and having a screen-free family meal, taking a walk together, playing board games or doing a puzzle, or having heartful conversations about things that you love.

For a list of activity suggestions, including events happening across the state, visit strongfamilies.utah.gov.

