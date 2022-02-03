Stubbs Dental can give you a new smile in just one day with this Mother's Day Giveaway

There's no better way to get a makeover than with your smile and Stubbs Dental's Same-Day-Smile/All-on4 can completely restore a smile with minimal down time.

The All-on-4 procedure is a full upper and lower arch implant restoration that completely repairs and reconstructs a patient's smile.

Stubbs Dental is giving away a $45,000 smile makeover for Mother's Day.

Anyone can nominate a mother, grandmother, or female role model in their life who they think is deserving.

Send a photo of the nominee, a statement on why you nominated and how you think receiving this procedure would impact their future. For more information click here.

Right now Stubbs Dental is offering free implant consultations and second opinions if you have been elsewhere. Plus, you'll get 20 percent off the All-on-4 procedure.

Stubbs Dental has four locations: Layton, Bountiful, Murray and Lehi.

For more information please visit: stubbsdental.com.

