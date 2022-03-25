Stubbs Dental is giving away TWO brand new smiles for Mother's Day and Father's Day!

One lucky mom and dad will be given the gift of a lifetime with the All-on-4 procedure.

Stubbs Dental will remove all existing teeth, place four implants on each arch, attach a temporary prosthesis custom-designed for six months, then a permanent prosthesis with reinforced titanium bar will be attached.

When it's finished teeth will look natural and will function normally.

If you know a mom or dad who are in financial need and are in dentures, or missing teeth or even if they have teeth with decay you can nominate them for the giveaway.

All entry details and deadlines can be found at stubbsdental.com.

Even if you don't qualify for the giveaway, Stubbs Dental is offering 20 percent off the All-on-4 and complimentary consultations. Go to their website for more information.