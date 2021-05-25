Watch
Students across the state are attending virtual concerts by the Utah Symphony

20,000 students attend the Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall each year as part of its 5th Grade Concert education program. This year the concert is online, giving more students of all ages a chance to participate.
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 25, 2021
We talked with Paula Fowler, USUO's Education Director, who told us about the concert this year which is being presented online. That means students of all ages throughout the state can take part.

Participating classrooms will experience the Utah Symphony's "March of the Women" concert, which is a celebration of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

All of the music is composed by women and it was recorded for streaming in March 2021.

There are other educational opportunities as well for students and their families, including with the Utah Opera.

Visit utahsymphony.org/education/connecting-to-classrooms/ for more information.

