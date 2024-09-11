Students who have more nutritious diets tend to pay more attention in school

Food insecurity impacts nearly 15 percent of households with children in Utah, meaning that there is not enough food in the home for every family member to live a healthy life.

However, food insecurity dropped by 14 percent among students who participated in the National School Lunch Program's free or reduced priced lunch meals.

Utahns Against Hunger want to make sure that no children, particularly our most vulnerable children, fall through the cracks.

Schools play a vital role in promoting children's health and well-being.

Students who eat lunches tend to take in more whole grains, vegetables, and dairy and fewer refined sugars and empty calories than those who bring their lunches from home.

The American Heart Association (AMA) believes expanding access to no-cost school meals will ensure all students have the nutrition they need to thrive and learn.

The AMA is working with groups such as the Utah PTA and Utahns Against Hunger to address the growing student lunch debt of nearly $3 million in the state.

Support for their efforts is building momentum with the Utah State Board of Education and others.

The legislature will also consider a bill which would eliminate the reduced-price lunch category and make that no cost for qualifying families.