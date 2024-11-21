Stunningly Updated Orem Home with Luxury Finishes and Prime Location

Realtor Briana Allred with Equity Real Estate Advantage joined us with a look inside a stunningly updated Orem home with luxury finishes in a prime location.

Discover this exceptional home, perfectly situated for both outdoor adventures and urban convenience.

Recently transformed by the award-winning Davies Design Build, INC, this residence boasts extensive updates, including structural improvements for a more open layout, magnesium oxide concrete subfloor installed, and upgrades to plumbing, electrical, and HVAC systems.

Inside, enjoy fresh paint, new tile and flooring, custom cabinetry, an ice maker, a drink fridge, and two dishwashers—perfect for effortless entertaining.

The custom-designed closet is a wardrobe enthusiast's dream.

On a spacious one-acre lot, you'll find a sports court, volleyball court, ample parking, and a detached oversized 3-car garage, stubbed with utilities—ideal for a future pool house or workshop. Animal rights, including horses.

A separate guest house with its own entrance is perfect for extended family or rental income.

A short drive to Provo Canyon, Sundance, and University Place dining, and within walking distance to Harmons and Costco, this home is an 8-minute drive to UVU and 10 minutes to BYU.

You can visit the home at 150 North 750 East in Orem on Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 2-4:30pm.

For more information call Briana at 801-634-7508 and follow her on Instagram @utahrealestate_brianaallred.

