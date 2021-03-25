Menu

Suazo Business Center has a lot of success stories, including Rancho Markets #InUtah

The Suazo Business Center has been helping small businesses for years, including through the pandemic. Here is one of their success stories: Rancho Markets.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 25, 2021
The pandemic has been a difficult time, especially for small businesses..

We talked with Silvia Castro, Executive Director of Suazo Business Center, who says they've helped businesses of all types navigate through 2020 and beyond.

Suazo Business Center is a business resource committed to the development and empowerment of the Lantino/ Hispanic and other underserved communities.

They provide assistance to help existing and potential minority entrepreneurs succeed and build wealth.

They do this in a number of ways including advising, mentoring, training and marketing.

Silvia told us about one of their success stories, Rancho Markets. Not many people realize they started as a small neighborhood grocery, and grew (with the help of Suazo Business Center) to locations all across Utah.

If you need help, call 801-521-1709 or visit suazocenter.org.

You can also learn more about businesses and local support at inutah.org.

