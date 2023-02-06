Successorizing - How to organize accessories in the closet

Is your Jewelry a jumbled mess? Are scarves stuffed in a drawer somewhere? Is it even worth digging them out to wear?

It's time to organize those long lost accessories and certified image consultant, Dani Slaugh, joined Jenny Hardman to show a system that makes them easy to wear!

The 3 best ways to organize your jewelry and scarves are:

1. Display them on a fabric covered foam core custom cut to fit your space. Use simple push pins.

2. Hang them with the outfit / cluster / capsule that you actually wear them with. Use a cute sachet bag or even a zip lock bag you'll never forget how to use that beautiful statement piece.

3. Hang scarves with the outfit / cluster / capsule you wear them with. Use pant hangers from the dry cleaners or hang them with the jacket you like to wear them with.

If you would like Dani to help you in your closet you can contact her on Instagram @StyleByDaniTheGirl or go to her website StyleByDani.com