Sugar Coated Sisters only only uses one recipe to make their yummy cookies

Abigail Wright is the owner of Sugar Coated Sisters. After studying chemistry in college, she decided to perfect her family's old sugar cookie recipe.

She only uses that one recipe to make all her cookies — it's a vanilla sugar cookie with cream cheese frosting.

But, she makes each cookie unique with her decorating skills.

Sugar Coated Sisters can do almost any custom design you ask for and they love to cater weddings, baby showers, bridal showers, graduation parties, team treats and more.

Abigail is a uterine cancer survivor and is putting a lot of the money she makes from selling the cookies to an adoption fun, to grow her family.

If you'd like to learn more, or place an order, please visit thesugarcoatedsisters.com.