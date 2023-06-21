Summer activities are in full swing in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Enjoy a night of family fun at The Gallivan Center on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The theme is "Under the Sea" and kids will enjoy a pirate band, face painting, temporary tattoos, food trucks, the Fox 13 Weather Beast and more. It goes from 5-7pm. Click here for more information.

Fort Herriman Town Days are going on now and continuing with activities for the entire family through Saturday, June 24, 2023. This is the largest event in Herriman all year, and always a summer tradition. To see a full schedule of events, click here.

Lehi's Round-up Celebration is also going on now through Saturday, June 24, 2023 at various venues across the city. Activities include parades, a family fun day, outdoor movie and more. Click here to see all the fun things planned.

It's Taylorsville Dayzz from Thursday, June 22 to Saturday, June 24, 2023. Your family can enjoy a parade, petting zoo, carnival rides, food booths, concerts and fireworks! Taylorsville Dayzz takes place at Valley Regional Park. Click here for more information.

The Riverton Town Days Rodeo has the reputation of being one of the best around and it's going on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, 2023. You won't want to miss a second of the events which include skydivers and special activities for kids. Click here for the details.

There's a sensory-friendly summer fest going on Saturday, July 23, 2023 in American Fork. There will be fun for the whole family including face painting, inflatables and more. This is from 10am-1pm at ABS Kids. Click herefor more information.

On Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, it's the Children's Parade to celebrate America's Freedom Festival. Nearly 2,500 participants will be in the parade through Provo. It's a fun event for families and also a chance to educate kids about freedom. The parade starts at 10:30am, and you can see the route when youclick here.

And that evening, on Saturday, June 24, 2023 there's another freedom festival event. it's called the American Folk Ensemble and will feature clog dancing, lots of music and other performances in a high-energy show at University Place in Orem at 7pm. Click here for more information.

The Utah Arts Festival is going on Friday, June 23, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Library Square in downtown Salt Lake City. The entire family can enjoy tasty treats, listen to live music and even browse or buy art. Click here for more information.

Thanks toParents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.