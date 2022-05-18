Summer Family Activities in the Salt Lake Valley

When it comes to summer family fun, Brooke Milne, Utah Travel Blogger, knows how to make the most of it.

She suggests to make a bucket list or a to do list with your family before the summer starts and make a visual summer calendar that everyone can see.

Utah has lots of Family activities and Brooke shared a great list to get you started:

•Coupon day - Lots of activities at discounted rates that are fun to try, plus they often have discount codes on top of the already great deals.

• Food tour day - have all your family members pick restaurants they've wanted to try or are their favorites - order the thing that restaurant is known for and share it, ideally you could hit several restaurants just like a progressive dinner.

• Impact Ninja Gym in Sandy, formally Obstacle Warrior Kids, It has new owners and is super fun, prices start at $8 per hour.

• New Mill Creek Activity Center opening in June.

• Food truck nights around the valley, you can check your city's website for info.

• Check your city's website for local activities like Draper Days or Concerts in the park.

Follow Brooke for more ideas @lookitsbrookeblog on Instagram