Summer Family Activities in the Salt Lake Valley

A Utah blogger says you don't ever have to hear "I'm bored" from your kids again... just look at her summer bucket list.
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 18, 2022
When it comes to summer family fun, Brooke Milne, Utah Travel Blogger, knows how to make the most of it.

She suggests to make a bucket list or a to do list with your family before the summer starts and make a visual summer calendar that everyone can see.

Utah has lots of Family activities and Brooke shared a great list to get you started:

•Coupon day - Lots of activities at discounted rates that are fun to try, plus they often have discount codes on top of the already great deals.

• Food tour day - have all your family members pick restaurants they've wanted to try or are their favorites - order the thing that restaurant is known for and share it, ideally you could hit several restaurants just like a progressive dinner.

• Impact Ninja Gym in Sandy, formally Obstacle Warrior Kids, It has new owners and is super fun, prices start at $8 per hour.

• New Mill Creek Activity Center opening in June.

• Food truck nights around the valley, you can check your city's website for info.

• Check your city's website for local activities like Draper Days or Concerts in the park.

Follow Brooke for more ideas @lookitsbrookeblog on Instagram

