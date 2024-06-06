Summer is a great time to get on-the-job experience through internships or apprenticeships

Summer is a great time for young people to get on-the-job experience in a field they would like to pursue.

Troy Lamb, Workforce Development Specialist with the Utah Department of Workforce Services, joined us with some tips to find the right fight in an internship or apprenticeship.

Networking: According to a LinkedIn global survey, 80 percent of jobs are found through networking. Talk to your parents, relatives, friends and neighbors who may work in the field you are interested in. Ask if they know of any opportunities within their company or if they can connect you with anyone else who might.

Job shadowing: Use your network or research companies in your field of interest to ask for job shadowing opportunities. Job shadowing is a short-term experience where students and potential employees can understand the expected duties and work environment of a career they are interested in. At the end of your job shadow you can ask about potential employment opportunities.

Internships and apprenticeships: Internships and apprenticeships both provide on-the-job training but do it in different ways. Internships are usually shorter term (1-3 months), entry-level positions that can be paid or unpaid. They don't always lead to employment. Apprenticeships are longer (1-3 years) and they combine classroom training with on-the-job experience. You are paid for an apprenticeship and will receive a portable certificate, credential or degree when you finish.

Whether you're a student, recent graduate or just looking for a summer position, the Department of Workforce Services can help you get started finding the opportunity that is right for you.

If you are interested in a work experience opportunity but worried about the cost, they may be able to help pay for your education and training.

The website currently has more than 35,000 available jobs posted. The Department also provides free in-person career coaching and online workshops with the tools and resources to be successful in your job search.

They also offer one-on-one help in person at local employment centers.

You can find all the information at jobs.utah.gov.