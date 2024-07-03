Summer is a uniquely snack-oriented time, so pay attention to what you're snacking on

Americans tend to be snackers with 90 percent of Americans eating 1-3 snacks every day and on average 22 percent of our energy intake comes from snacks.

So paying attention to what you are snacking on can make an impact on your nutrition health.

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says, "Summer is a uniquely snack-oriented time since schedules and routines are often irregular and we spend more time around and passing through the kitchen."

She says for better or worse, visibility and accessibility influence a lot of our snack choices. Trish says,

"Good nutrition doesn't happen spontaneously, but it's more likely to happen when you intentionally keep some green-light foods within sight. Take a look at your own kitchen to see what snacks are out and visible."

So what is a healthy snack to keep on hand? Pistachios! "At my house pistachios are a significant draw to my kitchen. Friends and family know that pistachios are always there beckoning them to sit and snack and chat. But aside from the fact that I love pistachios (so much that my sister made me a dedicated pistachio pottery) I keep them out for health reasons as well."

A new study by Cornell University found that pistachios have a very high antioxidant capacity that rivals levels found in blueberries, pomegranates and red wine.

These high antioxidant foods like pistachios can be a powerful weapon against disease, premature aging of your body and brain. And pistachios are one of the few high antioxidant foods that are also a complete protein – meaning they have all 9 essential amino acids that your body needs for health.

Trish says, "This makes pistachios a protein dense option for everyone – including those following a plant-based diet. I also love that they are a good source of fiber and by nature eating pistachios slows the snack process down."

Americanpistachios.org has loads of recipes from snacks to smoothies to main dishes.

The other signature item on Trish's counter is produce. "I always keep a fruit bowl or two stocked with seasonal produce. With only 1 in 10 Americans eating enough produce and the average intake somewhere between 2.5-3 servings per day, we could use a little produce in our snack routines".

She recommends taking advantage of the summer, seasonal, local produce to get your family in the habit of reaching for produce when a snack attack hits.

You can learn more from Trish at nutritiousintent.com.

