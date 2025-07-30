Summer may be winding down, but fun, family-friendly activities are still going strong

Put on your robes and grab your wand and step up on the Wizard's Train on Thursday, July 31, 2025. The 90-minute round trip on the Heber Valley Railroad includes trivia, photo ops and other surprises. Click here for more information.

Join Utah's Hogle Zoo for a wild walk down memory lane as they celebrate their 94th anniversary on Friday, August 1, 2025. You can spend the day surrounded by animals and memories including fun, family-friendly activities. Click here for more information.

Kaysville's First Friday Festival is this week. This fun event features live music, vendors and crafts, horse carriage rides, face painting and more at Heritage Park. Click here for more information.

It's also First Friday at Kayenta in Ivins on Friday, August 1, 2025. There will be live music, food and vendors along with some short films on the big screen. Click here for more information.

There will be a vibrant celebration of Utah's Pacific Islander Community on Friday, August 1, 2025 at Millcreek Common. You can bring your own skates or rent them to take part in the skating fun! Click here for more information.

RockStock is a one-night-only classic rock tribute happening on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Smith's Ballpark. This is a concert experience for all ages that not only includes great music, but food, incredible views and even pet adoptions. Click here for more information.

Saturday, August 2, 2025 is the Harvest Days Festival in Midvale. Things get started early in the morning with a Fun Run, followed by a parade, music, food, vendors, and free kids' activities all day at the City Park. Fireworks will light up the sky at 10pm. Click here for more information.

You're invited to the 6th Annual Indian Food Fair at Liberty Park on Saturday, August 2, 2025. It will be a day filled with delicious food, aromatic spices and the lively spirit of India. Click here for more information.

From Wednesday, July 30 to Saturday, August 2, 2025, there's a World Folkfest going on at the Springville Arts Park. Take part in a celebration of authentic folk dance troupes form across the world. There will also be food trucks, family activities and giveaways. Click here for more information.

