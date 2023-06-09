Summer Meal Prep for Gut-Friendly Eating

Summer is always packed with lots of barbecues and events! Prepping simple dishes in advance can go a long way in terms of making healthy choices.

Plant based foods contain prebiotics which feed to probiotics in the gut! The more diverse your diet is in terms of plants (fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds etc.), the more diverse your gut will be!

Julie Balsamo MS & RDN, shared a recipe for Gut Friendly Pasta Salad that contains 6 different types of plants alone (not including the dressing)!

Pasta Salad:

• 1 box chickpea pasta

• 1 cup broccoli florets

• 1/2 cup carrots, shredded

• 1/2 cup cucumber, chopped

• 1/2 cup yellow bell pepper, chopped

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced

• 1/2 cup Italian dressing (homemade or store bought)

Homemade Italian Dressing:

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 tbsp lemon juice

• 2 tbsp white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp dried parsley

• 1 tsp dried oregano

• 1/2 tsp garlic powder

• 1/2 tsp dijon mustard

• 1 tsp honey

• 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

• Salt + pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Cook the pasta according to box instructions.

2. While the pasta is cooking, chop all the vegetables as described above.

3. If making the dressing from scratch, combine all the above ingredients and whisk until combined.

4. Once cooled, combine the pasta, vegetables and dressing in a large bowl.

5. Mix until well combined and serve!

NOTES:

Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days

You can contact Julie by emailing hello@nutritionbyjulie.net and find more information at NutritionByJulie.com.