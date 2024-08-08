Watch Now
Summer safety for kids as summer winds down

Best practices if you have children in or around the water
(The Place Advertiser) - Goldfish Swim School offers swim lessons for children as young as four-months old with a focus on water safety.
As most parents know, children love the water.

But at a young age they can quite grasp the danger associated with swimming.

Goldfish Swim is an indoor swim school with classes and programs for children as young as 4 months old and up.

Swim lessons are designed with safety in mind.

The 30-minute classes provide children with life-saving skills, as well as teach coordination and balance in the water.

 The pool is a pleasant 90° year-round making it comfortable for anyone in the water.

Goldfish Swim offers three locations in South Jordan, East Salt Lake City and American Fork.

Goldfish Swim School Back-to-school Events
August 17 3-5pm
South Jordan & East Salt Lake locations

August 24 1-3pm
American Fork
Goldfish Swim School – American Fork

Find a Goldfish Swim school near you!

They are offering a back-to-school promotion which included 3 free drop-ins. Call (801) 997-9831 today for more info.

