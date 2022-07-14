Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner joined us with a sneak peek into some must have Summer SUNsations Under $30

MyBevi – MyBevi makes customizable water bottles that make carrying your phone, keys and a tumbler easy on-the-go. You can also now engrave MyBevi bottles with any customization you'd like! With 800+ positive Amazon reviews, the collection offers stainless steel tumblers for everyone that are made to endure all weather conditions and activities, so you can take it anywhere with you this summer. Get your coffee fix for the day or quench that thirst with ice-cold water. Eco-conscious consumers will be glad to know that this small family business is doing its part to provide sustainable solutions for a healthier future for our planet.

Breatherapy – Breatherapy wearable, removable patches are an ideal wellness choice this summer for easy, on-the-go aromatherapy. Designed to be a personal diffuser that affixes to skin or clothing, they are the best way to discreetly enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy to help with stress, travel sickness, trouble sleeping and many other issues.

Think SPF – Think's mission to safer sun, body, and baby care has led Think to become one of the most recognizable brands nationwide. Their products are clean, cruelty free, sustainable, and reef safe so you can protect your family and the environment for generations to come. Think just launched a new Clear Zinc SPF line formulated with non-nano Zinc Oxide to protect you and your family this summer from harmful UVA/ UVB rays with little to no white cast.

SteadyStraps – SteadyStraps® Brand Phone Straps are Full-Hand Elastic™ Smartphone Grips for Everyday, Everywhere Use. These super-thin, strong, stretchable fabric straps with easily adjustable Velcro® Brand Closures securely attach to the case with No Adhesives to help hold and use phones more comfortably and confidently, especially one-handed, without dropping so you can be prepared for all of your summer activities.

Bug Bite Thing- uses suction to alleviate stinging, itching and swelling from bites/stings by extracting insect saliva/venom from underneath the skin. A Amazon's #1 seller for insect bite relief with over 48,000 reviews this product is chemical-free, reusable and suitable for all ages. It costs $9.95 including free shipping.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.