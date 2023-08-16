Summer vacation is over, but there are still a lot of family-friendly activities

Saturday, August 19, 2023 is International Orangutan Day and Utah's Hogle Zoo is celebrating! You can get to know the resident Bornean orangutans and learn how you can help protect and save this critically endangered species in the wild. This is going on all day during Zoo hours, 9am to 6pm. Click here for more information.

Geology Rocks! That's what they believe at Thanksgiving Point and you can learn all about how the earth works and how it's changed with an all-day event on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9am to 7pm. Click here for more information.

Calling all University of Utah fans! There's a free fan event happening on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Fan Fest features activities and interaction with student-athletes and coaches from Utah's athletics programs. Parking and admission is FREE and fans can look forward to photo opportunities, interviews, performances, games, activities, giveaways and more. Click here for more information.

Magna is having an Arts Festival on Main Street on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 10am to 7pm. This is a free festival with food booths, food trucks, arts and crafts, an art show, live music, special kids' activities and much more good old fashioned community fun. Click here for more information.

Head to Midvale City Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 9am to 4pm for the Kruisers for Kids Car Show. 100 percent of proceeds from this car show will be donated to the Adaptive Bikes Program at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

The Japanese Church of Christ is having a Natsu Matsuri Summer Festival to celebrate all the season gives! This is at 268 West 100 South in Salt Lake City on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 11am to 5pm. Admission is free and there will be entertainment, food, children's games, cultural displays, a silent auction and more. Click here for more information.

Bring the whole family to Provo Towne Center on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 5pm to 8pm and help raise money for more children to experience the gift of sight! "Sight Night" event will have food trucks, raffles, live music, vendor booths, & a super exciting SLOW DRAG COMPETITION. Click here for more information.

There's three full days of fun at Stansbury Days from Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 19, 2023. This year’s event is packed with more than 18 exciting activities including a parade, car show, triathlon, kids games, art show, food trucks, fireworks, a cardboard boat race and more. Click here for more information.

Celebrate Cedar Breaks' rich human history from the Native American tribes to early Mormon settlers all the way through the present day at this heritage festival on Saturday, August 19, 2023 and Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 9am to 5pm each day. Click here for more information.

