Sun, exercise and connection all play a major role in mental health

According to The American Psychiatric Association, as many as 33 percent of Americans make mental health a resolution.

But, only about nine percent of people who make resolutions keep them.

In fact, research goes on to show that 23 percent of people quit their resolution by the end of the first week, and 43 percent quit by the end of January.

But you don't have to give up!

Leah Harter, a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor, joined us with three ways to help your mental health.

She says, "Sun, exercise and connection all play a major role."

Exposure to sunlight systemically triggers the production of serotonin, sometimes referred to as the 'happy hormone.'

Reduced serotonin is associated with irritability and impaired sleep, while increased levels are linked to feelings of well-being and happiness.

Physical activity itself can also trigger the release of serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters help regulate mood and energy, increase motivation, reduce stress, and more.

Connecting with others is more important than you might think. Social connections can lower anxiety and depression, help us regulate our emotions, lead to higher self-esteem and empathy, and improve our immune systems.

Leah says consider making a small mental health goal in one of these three areas rather than a large goal to decrease your chances of quitting your goal.

These could include: spending 10 minutes in the sun daily, walking 10,000 steps a day, once a week, or reaching out to connect with a friend.

You can find Leah at ccofpc.org/our-counselors.