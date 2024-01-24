Watch Now
Sundance Film Festival review with The Fashion Sheriff

Utah's own Fashion Sheriff joined us to talk about this year's Sundance Film Festival parties, stars and styles.
The Sundance Film Festival is celebrating its 40th edition and The Fashion Sheriff, J.R. Holbrook joined Jenny Hardman in studio to review the festival so far.

The Film Festival was back in full swing since the pandemic with over 170 films.

J.R. enjoyed the opening night festivities with back-to-back screenings and parties.

The fashion trends are all about monochromatic suits for the ladies and the guys plus vintage Sundance merchandise was spotted everywhere.

To follow J.R.'s Sundance adventures as well as his travels around the globe you can find him on Instagram.

