Sunny has a sunny disposition and a goofy side as well

Sunny is still a pup, but he's very well behaved and has a silly side too.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:25:45-04

Sunny is an 11-month old border collie Great Dane mix!

Sunny is very active and needs a yard and a family who likes to play.

He's very happy and friendly with other dogs and has been working with a trainer to help him be the best puppy he can be!

Sunny is described as having a sunny disposition and a "pure love" bug. He is also goofy and loves to prance around with his toys.

Sunny is house trained and kennel trained and current on all vaccinations, chipped and neutered.

He's ready to find his forever family!

If you're interested, please visit hearts4paws.org.

