SUPeRAD stands for the Substance Use & Pregnancy-Recovery, Addiction and Dependence Clinic, by the University of Utah.

SUPeRAD exists because pregnancy can be a powerful opportunity for healing — but only when people feel safe, supported, and free from judgment.

The clinic was created to care for pregnant and postpartum patients with substance use disorders in a way that recognizes addiction as a medical condition, not a moral failing.

They focus on serving pregnant and postpartum patients who are affected by substance use, including opioids, alcohol, methamphetamines, and other substances.

The care expands to trauma informed reproductive health care for women who identify as having substance use.

SUPeRAD also provides care to the minor children of patients and those who are a part of the local residential parent and children's programs.

The newest SUPeRAD Clinic is located at the Population Health Center at 168 N 1950 W, Suite 104, Salt Lake City, UT, 84116.

Other SUPeRAD locations include the Ambulatory Care Center at University of Utah Hospital and the South Jordan Health Center.

You are welcome to walk in or call or text 385-881-3035.

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah supports the SUPeRAD Clinic and the work they're doing for women and children in Utah.