Superheroes and sharks are new in theaters and at home this weekend.

Streaming on A & E is the reality fix it up series "Betting on Beloit". Taping into her background in real estate and design, Konya Hendricks Schuh is on a quest to renovate neglected properties in Beloit's historic district. Screen Chatter Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Betting on Beloit is a hopeful series about reclaiming a community and revaluing small town America." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Well it's all about sharks this week as we take a look at what's new under the sea. Sharkfest is streaming on the National Geographic channel and they off dazzling new documentaries updating what we know about sharks and their effect on the ecosystem. Tony gives it an A and it's not rated.

Over on Discovery "Shark Week" continues with host Paul de Gelder who survived a terrible shark attack losing his arm and leg. Paul now works for the protection and survival of sharks.

Also on Discovery for Shark Week, Tom Bergeron hosts "Dancing with Sharks," it's a dance competition underwater featuring expert divers and their shark partners.

Again, "Shark Fest" is streaming on The National Geographic Channel and "Shark Week" is streaming on Discovery. They get an A and are not rated.

In selected theaters it's superhero time as "The Fantastic Four" hits the big screen.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with family responsibilities, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god. Tony says, "Fantastic Four: First Steps is simply a terrific roller coaster of a summer blockbuster. Catch it on the biggest screen possible!" He gives it an A and it's rated PG-13.

