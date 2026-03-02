Supplies for a Better Future Foundation helps children in rural Brazil stay in school.

Supplies for a Better Future Foundation helps underprivileged children in rural Brazil to have the necessities to stay in school while also helping their families with food and other staples.

We talked with co-founder, Laney Tolman and Tommy Butler with ShutterSpire who goes along to document the humanitarian missions through pictures and video.

This year they helped more than 600 families through school kits and food through the community garden where the students are learning how to grow their own food.

They also started a new program for mental health support in the community.

Laney says, "This year in meeting with the Secretary of Education we learned that while our impact in the two areas is having the desired result of the kids staying in school there is another area with about the same number of kids that have stopped going to school for the lack of necessary school supplies."

They need more donors and sponsors to make this expansion happen and move the hope and help to these other children in such dire need.

Supplies for a Better Future Foundation is having a fundraiser dinner on April 17, 2026, at the Riverwoods Conference Center in Logan.

Seating is limited to 100 people, so get your tickets now at suppliesforabetterfuture.org.

While on the website, you can become a monthly sponsor through a variety of donation options.

